The Crown season three is now available to buy

Season three of The Crown is now available on Blu-ray and DVD via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Produced by Sony’s TV division, the series streams on Netflix.

Starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, this season sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street and the Royal Family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing 60s and 70s Britain.

From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age, the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

