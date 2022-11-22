The Definitive Ratpack’s Christmas show to play at London’s Cadogan Hall

The spirit of the iconic 1960s medley crew arrives at Cadogan Hall on the 17th December, when The Definitive Rat Pack brings the party to London as they embark on their festive tour.

Seasoned West End stars Stephen Triffitt, Mark Adams and George Daniel Long, star as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The trio previously starred together in The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas.

Promising to capture the trademark chemistry, class and camaraderie of the originals, the trio will perform an evening of festive classics, including ‘White Christmas’, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, ‘The Christmas Song’and ‘Let It Snow’, plus all-time favourites including ‘Mack the Knife’, ‘That’s Amore’, ‘Mr Bojangles’ and ‘New York, New York’.

VENUE: Cadogan Hall

DATE: 17th December 2022

TIME: 2.30pm and 7.30pm

PRICE: from £24.50

BOOKING: cadoganhall.com