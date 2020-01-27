The Elephant Man gets new 4K release to mark 40th anniversary

Studiocanal is marking The Elephant Man’s 40th anniversary with a cinema re-release from March 13th featuring a new 4K restoration of the film, plus a DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release from April 6.

John Merrick (John Hurt) is The Elephant Man, forced into becoming a circus sideshow freak and spurned by society due to the disfiguring disabilities he was born with.

Rescued by a well-meaning surgeon (Anthony Hopkins), he escapes a life of prejudice and cruelty as he tries to fit into a world ruled by Victorian sensibilities.

With news of Merrick quickly spreading, he becomes a celebrated curiosity amongst London’s upper class, including with the famed actress Mrs. Kendal (Anne Bancroft).

Despite being treated somewhat more humanely, the question becomes whether Treves’ actions are in fact a just a further form of exploitation of Merrick.

Boasting an exceptional lead performance from John Hurt in the iconic role of John Merrick, David Lynch’s acclaimed film won 3 BAFTA awards including Best Film and Best Actor, and received 8 Oscar nominations.

The new 4K restoration was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata (Bologna and Paris) under the supervision of Lynch, who also personally curated the colour correction which took place at Fotokem (Los Angeles).

The restoration was created from the Original Camera Negative with the latest HDR 16bit workflow used in order to obtain the best possible result. As a result, the black and white image has been restored to its original look.

