The evolution of live casino

Live casino gaming has been a popular pastime for many years. In fact, it’s arguably players’ favourite element of the online sites. When playing live casino games, you can play classic table games hosted in real-time, by a real-life human dealer, directly from a specialist studio, where games like Blackjack and Roulette are amongst the array of themed and unique adventures. But it hasn’t always been so easy to log in and enjoy the bright animations and live-hosted games, as technology has only recently evolved to cater to the idea.

What is live casino?

Live casino gaming is the most revolutionary aspect of casino gaming. With a real dealer hosting a huge variety of games from a specialist studio, state-of-the-art technology transfers gameplay into data, transferring it to your screen – live! You can interact with the dealer using the live chat function, and enjoy seamless gameplay from all angles thanks to the multiple cameras transitioning around the room. But how did the idea come about?

The futuristic idea

The idea of live casino gaming came about well before technology could make it work. The concept immediately caused excitement within the industry in the mid-1990s, but when casino sites started gaining traction in the mid-2000s, it failed to take off. This was because the technology was not yet advanced enough, meaning that a simple phone call to the house phone could cut off the internet and interrupt gameplay. There were frequent delays, and quite frankly, it just didn’t provide the interactive experience it had promised.

The rise of smartphones

If you like to keep up to date with modern smartphones, you’ll know how quickly the technology industry progresses, and when smartphones started becoming more and more sought-after, the demand for greater bandwidth encouraged the advancements that were needed for live casino gameplay to really take off.

Modern-day gameplay

In the modern-day, you can play a huge variety of live casino games on any device, at any time, wherever you have internet access. This has helped the games to see a huge rise in popularity, as well as becoming a more accessible way to enjoy the authentic casino atmosphere. Of course, technology isn’t perfect, but delays and disruptions are a lot rarer, and most households have access to multiple computers, laptops and phones.

A look to the future

Within less than 50 years, technology has advanced tenfold. So, what might the next 50 years bring? Well, a popular live casino adventure called Gonzo’s Treasure Chest has already taken the steps to become the first online casino game available to play in Virtual Reality (VR). This means that once you’ve put on the specialist headset, you can stand in a 3D world, interacting with gameplay as though you are truly in the room. Who knows if this will encourage casino sites to take gaming to the next level in years to come, allowing us to virtually walk around the casino floor without having to leave our homes? And what would this mean for brick-and-mortar establishments? Only time will tell…