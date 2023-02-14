The Evolution of the TV Game Show

Image: Unsplash

Since the 1950s, television has been a playground of experimentation. By mixing programme types and ideas, a host of genres have emerged. From documentaries to sitcoms, many have pushed the boundaries, forging long-lasting legacies that have continued to be shown on major streaming services to this day. But few have had the enduring appeal of the humble game show.

Forging a connection unheard of in other television genres, game shows broke down the walls between the public and broadcasters from day one. Now, the game show is evolving once again. Below, we discuss a brief history of this essential television staple.

Game Shows of the Past

The first television game show was broadcast back in 1938. Adapted from a popular radio format, it was a televised version of the Spelling Bee programme used in US schools. However, this was aired from Alexandra Palace studios in the United Kingdom by the BBC. It lasted for just five episodes.

After a shutdown during the war, the game show returned in the fifties. What’s My Line? was the most successful of the comeback game shows. It had a simple premise in which member of the public would mime their occupation. A panel of celebrities would then have to guess what it was. Having members of the public make appearances, often blending them with celebrity guests, made worlds collide in the pre-internet age. It was a theme that would stay.

Game Shows in the Present

After this, game shows did not make much of a change until the era of the commercial internet. This allowed increased accessibility, and levels of interaction unheard of before.

The iGaming industry and its surge in popularity is one way in which the game show has evolved in the current era. By targeting the casual gamer and casino goer, major sites have managed to blend traditional casino games and slots with the game show. This is done through live games, whereby action is streamed to a player’s device from a studio. These game shows are often accessed through bonus rounds in slot games, making a hybrid of casino and show in one.

This is not just a niche pursuit or experiment either. The games created by developers, and their success, have been noticed by major producers of television shows, who are now using them as a vehicle to breathe new life into their formats. Endemol’s Deal or No Deal is one property that has Megaways slots bearing its license, allowing people to play the game for huge bonuses. Even companies like Hasbro are using the format to revitalise games like Monopoly in new ways.

The Future of Game Shows

It seems that the future of the game show may already be here. Most people in technology circles may predict its path lying in the digital world of the metaverse. However, it seems that even Silicon Valley itself struggles to agree on what this may be or how it may look.

With very few game shows on streaming services, and certainly not ones that are used to promote the platforms, the format may naturally swing more towards the interactive iGaming sector. The only thing that is certain is that the game show has been around since the start and will continue to adapt and thrive.