(L-R): Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

A new featurette for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is available now, showcasing Ayo and the Dora Milaje’s return to the MCU.

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, Florence Kasumba and Wyatt Russell share thoughts on the warriors in action.

The penultimate episode begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.