The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gets new trailer

(L-R): Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has released a new trailer for new Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which launches on the service this Friday.

The six-episode show sees Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl.

Also appearing are Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye and Danny Ramirez.