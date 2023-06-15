The Flash is now available to pre-order on 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD

DC’s The Flash, which debuted in cinemas this week, is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray.

The film sees Ezra Miller reprise the role of Barry Allen / The Flash opposite Michael Keaton who returns as Batman 30 years after last playing the role. They’re joined by Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue.

The plot sees Barry use his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past, but his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and Barry finds himself trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned and there are no Super Heroes to turn to, unless he can coax a very different Batman out of retirement.

To save the world he’s in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?