The Flight Attendant season 2 boxset comes to NOW this month

Kaley Cuoco stars in the hit US series

The complete boxset of The Flight Attendant season 2 will be available to watch on NOW, the Sky owned streaming service, from May 26th.

Kaley Cuoco stars in the hit US series as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who became embroiled in a murder mystery which culminated in her becoming a CIA asset.

In the second season, Cassie’s moved to Los Angeles to try and live a sober life but when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The show will be available to stream for customers with a NOW Entertainment Membership which costs £9.99 per month. Apps for NOW are available on major Smart TVs and streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range and Roku devices.

Experience the world of first-class travel

To celebrate the show’s return, NOW is giving fans the opportunity to experience the luxuries of first-class travel with an exclusive first-class lounge experience in The Cinema at Selfridges where they’ll also be among the first people in the UK to watch the new series.

Entry to the lounge, which will be open on May 25th and 26th, is via a free ballot through the NOW website.

Lucky winners will be pampered with luxury LA-inspired beauty and wellness treatments including massages, sunset manicures and will have access to an oxygen bar where they can enjoy the benefits of boosted energy levels, increased concentration, and better relaxation, whilst being served canapes from attendants.

Guests will then kick-back in style in the lavish recliner cinema and buckle up to watch the first two action-packed episodes of season 2.