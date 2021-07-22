The Folio Society’s illustrated edition of Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy is back on sale

The Folio Society has reissued its illustrated, three-volume set of Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy featuring artwork by British illustrator Alex Wells and introduction by Nobel Prize-winner Paul Krugman who cites the books as his reason for studying economics.
Drawing on contemporary politics, ancient history and mathematics, Asimov’s science-fiction epic explores the decline of the Galactic Empire; a civilisation that ruled nearly 25 million inhabited planets.
In addition to 21 illustrations by Wells, the collection features three striking binding designs and a blocked slipcase to create what the Folio Society bill as “the ultimate collector’s edition.”
The re-release comes ahead of a TV adaptation of the books debuting on Apple TV this September.
Details:
- Three volume set
- Three-quarter-bound in buckram with printed paper front boards
- 792 pages in total
- 7 colour illustrations in each volume
- Blocked slipcase
- 9˝ x 5¾˝
- Price: £120
The Folio Society Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy edition illustrated by Alex Wells and introduced by Paul Krugman is available exclusively at www.foliosociety.com/the-foundation-trilogy