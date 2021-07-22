SEENIT

The Folio Society’s illustrated edition of Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy is back on sale

The Folio Society has reissued its illustrated, three-volume set of Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy featuring artwork by British illustrator Alex Wells and introduction by Nobel Prize-winner Paul Krugman who cites the books as his reason for studying economics.

Drawing on contemporary politics, ancient history and mathematics, Asimov’s science-fiction epic explores the decline of the Galactic Empire; a civilisation that ruled nearly 25 million inhabited planets.

© The Folio Society

In addition to 21 illustrations by Wells, the collection features three striking binding designs and a blocked slipcase to create what the Folio Society bill as “the ultimate collector’s edition.”

The re-release comes ahead of a TV adaptation of the books debuting on Apple TV this September.

Details:

  • Three volume set
  • Three-quarter-bound in buckram with printed paper front boards
  • 792 pages in total
  • 7 colour illustrations in each volume
  • Blocked slipcase
  • 9˝ x 5¾˝
  • Price: £120

The Folio Society Isaac Asimov’s The Foundation Trilogy edition illustrated by Alex Wells and introduced by Paul Krugman is available exclusively at www.foliosociety.com/the-foundation-trilogy

