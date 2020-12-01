The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming to iPlayer, Sky and Now TV

Will Smith’s classic 1980s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming to BBC iPlayer, Sky Comedy and Now TV from January 1st.

Both Sky and the BBC have separately announced deals to carry the show which saw Smith become a global star for his portrayal of a West Philadelphia kid who gets sent to live with his rich relatives on the West Coast.

The series also stars Janet Hubert, Daphne Maxwell Reid James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, and Tatyana M. Ali, as Smith’s cousins and Joseph Marcell as the butler Geoffrey.

All 148 episodes will be available on iPlayer and Sky’s on demand services, with the broadcaster’s Sky Comedy channel also airing the series.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer said: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and its all-star cast will amuse and entertain a new generation through BBC iPlayer and there is an opportunity to re-indulge for those who enjoyed the series on BBC screens the first time around.”