The Full Monty – Disney+ releases new images from upcoming series

Paul Barber as Horse. Image: Disney+

New images have been released from The Full Monty TV series which comes to Disney+ in June.

Taking place 25 years after the original hit movie, the eight-part series reunites audiences with the original characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Among the cast reprising their roles are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

Robert Carlyle as Gaz. Image: Disney+

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The original movie’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter, with Uberto Pasolini also coming back as executive producer.

Beaufoy said: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Mark Addy as Dave. Image: Disney+

Fellow Writer, Creator and Exec-Producer Alice Nutter added: “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”