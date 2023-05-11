The Full Monty – Disney+ releases trailer for upcoming sequel series

Paul Barber as Horse. Image: Disney+

Disney+ has released the first official trailer for The Full Monty, its 8-part sequel to the BAFTA-award-winning movie which will be available to stream from June 14th.

Taking place 25 years after the hit original, the series catches up with the movie’s characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Reprising their roles are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The original movie’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter, with Uberto Pasolini also coming back as executive producer.