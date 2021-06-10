The Golden Girls are coming to Disney+ in July

Image: Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the complete run of The Golden Girls is coming to the service in the UK & Ireland next month.

All 180 episodes of the classic series, which tells the story of four single middle-aged women who share a house in Miami Beach, will be available to stream from July 2nd.

Almost 30 years after the series finale aired with record tune-in numbers, the multi award-winning show remains an iconic classic to this day.

The all-star cast of Beatrice Arthur (“Dorothy”), Rue McClanahan (“Blanche”), Betty White (“Rose”) and Estelle Getty (“Sophia”) each won a Primetime Emmy for their performance in this funny yet poignant comedy, which highlights the importance of friendship.

