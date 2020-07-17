The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes & Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows are coming to 4K Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing Richard Donner’s The Goonies (1985), Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011), on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 31st.

Each release will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film in HD. Special features will be the same as those included on the most recent Blu-ray release.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Beetlejuice will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

The Goonies

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams!

Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys… and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.

The Goonies stars Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Academy Award® nominee (2009) Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Avengers: Endgame), Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys franchise), Martha Plimpton (TV’s “Raising Hope”), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix) and Lupe Ontiveros (TV’s “Lies in Plain Sight”).

Beetlejuice

What’s a couple of stay-at-home ghosts to do when their beloved home is taken over by trendy yuppies? They call on Beetlejuice, the afterlife’s freelance bio-exorcist to scare off the family – and everyone gets more than she, he or it bargains for!

Tim Burton guides this PG-rated comedy monsterpiece whose stars include Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder. And Michael Keaton is Beetlejuice, the ghost with the most who flings one-liners, spins into grotesque forms, gobbles insects, and who just can’t leave the ladies (living or dead) alone.

Sherlock Holmes

A storm is gathering over London, a threat unlike anything that Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey, Jr) has ever confronted…and just the challenge he’s looking for.

After a string of brutal, ritualistic murders, Holmes and Watson (Jude Law) arrive just in time to save the latest victim and uncover the killer: the unrepentant Lord Blackwood.

Racing to stop Blackwood’s deadly plot, Holmes and Watson plunge into a world of the dark arts and startling new technologies, where logic is sometimes the best crime-fighting weapon…but where a good right hook will often do the job.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Around the globe, headlines break the news: a scandal takes down an Indian cotton tycoon; a Chinese opium trader dies of an apparent overdose; bombings in Strasbourg and Vienna; the death of an American steel magnate… no one sees the connective thread between these seemingly random events—no one, that is, except the great Sherlock Holmes, who has discerned a deliberate web of death and destruction.

At its center sits a singularly sinister spider: Moriarty. Holmes’ investigation into Moriarty’s plot becomes more dangerous as it leads him and Watson out of London to France, Germany and finally Switzerland.

But the cunning Moriarty is always one step ahead, and moving perilously close to completing his ominous plan. If he succeeds, it will not only bring him immense wealth and power but alter the course of history.

Fans can also buy all four films in 4K Ultra HD from select digital retailers on September 1st.

