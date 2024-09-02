The Grand Tour: One For The Road gets full trailer

Prime Video has released the full trailer for the final-ever episode of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s hit motoring series, The Grand Tour.

Filmed in Zimbabwe, The Grand Tour: One For The Road launches on the streaming service in over 240 countries and territories on 13 September.

Their last adventure sees the trio ignore Mr Wilman’s instructions and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag, for a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island.

When the series launched in November 2016 it was one of Prime Video’s first UK original commissions and went on to become a major audience winner for the streaming service.

After three seasons of a studio-based format, the show moved to an irregular run of road trip films of which One For The Road will be the eighth and final instalment, ending the trio’s 22 year run – including the BBC’s Top Gear – of motoring shows.

