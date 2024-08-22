The Grand Tour: One For The Road gets first look video

Prime Video has released a first look trailer for the final episode of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s The Grand Tour.

Filmed in Zimbabwe, The Grand Tour: One For The Road will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 13 September.

Their last adventure sees the trio ignore the instructions of Mr Wilman and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag, for a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island.

When the series launched in November 2016 it was one of Prime Video’s first UK original commissions and web on to become a major audience winner for the streaming service.

After three seasons of a studio-based format, it was announced the show would return for an irregular run of road trip films of which One For The Road will be the eighth and final instalment.

