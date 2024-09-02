Yellowstone season 5 gets new teaser trailer

Paramount+ has revealed a first-look teaser for the reprise of Yellowstone season 5 which debuts on the service on November 11th.

The series follows the latest generation of the Dutton family which controls America’s largest contiguous cattle ranch and has proven a major hit with audiences, spawning two prequels and an upcoming third spin-off.

Filming on the second part of season 5 resumed in May however series star Kevin Costner has previously confirmed that he won’t be reprising his role of John Dutton, head of the family, for the new episodes.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.