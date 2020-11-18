The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon reveals new trailer

Clarkson, Hammond and May finally return to Amazon Prime Video with an all-new road trip on December 18th.

Following their perilous watery escapades in the Mekong, The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt finds the intrepid trio back on four wheels on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar.

Armed with three sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy believe they’re in for a cushy road trip and fun escapades as they arrive in Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw dropping ring road built out in the sea.

But a bizarre challenge from Mr Wilman propels them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests to date.