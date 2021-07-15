The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown debuts on Prime Video this month

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return to Prime Video with an all-new Grand Tour adventure on July 30th.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown sees the trio celebrate the great 70s American cars they saw in TV shows as kids, and try to find out why, given their Dads were all driving terrible Austin Allegros, these amazing vehicles never took off in Britain.

At the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe De Ville as driven by Elvis, a Lincoln Continental as driven by Jock Ewing of Dallas fame, and a Buick Riviera as piloted by Clint Eastwood, the three hosts take their iconic Detroit machines on a road trip across Scotland.

Along the way they cause chaos on the ancient streets of Edinburgh, enjoy a hilarious, tyre torturing, high octane showdown with Abbie on the racetrack, before heading off to stage an epic Cold War shootout between the worst Soviet and American cars ever made.

They also find themselves homeless in the Highlands after a series of housing-based crash bang wallop catastrophes, but still find time to use classic muscle cars to put an infamous Pizza Express journey to the test.

After receiving a text from Mr Wilman, Richard, James and Jeremy modify their cars and head to the Outer Hebrides for one of their toughest challenges yet.

At the far reaches of Scotland, they must build a homemade floating bridge across the Hebridean sea, capable of supporting them and their massive cars on a perilous journey to their final destination.