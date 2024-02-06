Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Grand Tour: Sand Job, the motoring show’s penultimate episode which launches globally on 16th February.

This time round Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond head to the remote African country of Mauritania where they follow in the footsteps of the legendary Paris-Dakar rally.

Instead of bespoke Dakar racers, the trio must complete their journey in cheap modified sports cars. Their journey begins with the world’s longest train and sees them tackle the killer Sahara and perilous river crossings, whilst protecting their precious fuel bowser from exploding.