The Grand Tour’s James May to make new Amazon Prime Video cooking series

Grand Tour and former Top Gear presenter James May is making a new cooking series for Amazon Prime Video.

The seven-part show is based on May’s upcoming cookbook ‘Oh Cook!: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make’, published by Pavilion Books on 1st October 2020, and will air later this year.

Amazon says the show comes “from the perspective of someone who can’t really cook.”

Each episode will cover a specific cuisine theme including Pasta, Pub Classics, Indian, Cakes, and Roasts, and will feature three recipes each alongside some quick fix recipes that can be created from the staples in your cupboard.

“I’m delighted to be back working with Amazon Prime Video but in a way you may not have seen me before,” said May.

“I’ve arrived at the age where I spend most of my day thinking about my next meal, so I made a TV series about it. Cooking your own curry is so much more satisfying than ordering a take-away, even though it won’t taste as nice.”