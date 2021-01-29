The Great is coming to DVD and Digital Download & Keep

Season One of The Great – currently airing on Channel 4 – arrives on DVD and to Download & Keep on the 8th March from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Created and executive produced by Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite​), this satirical, comedic drama charts the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning – Maleficent) from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

An idealistic romantic young girl, she arrives from Prussia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult – Mad Max: Fury Road) hoping for love and sunshine, and finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change.

All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court on her side.

The 4-disc DVD set features all ten episodes, plus exclusive bonus content including:

Bold and Brash: Inside “The Great”

Palatial Panache: The Style of “The Great”

Gag Reel

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.