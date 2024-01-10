The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tops this week’s sales chart 

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close © 2023 LEONINE Licensing GmbH

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is this week’s new Number 1 film while last week’s chart-topper Love Actually falls to 24.

The prequel to the cult Hunger Games series starring Rachel Zegler flies straight in at the top purely on the strength of its digital sales, holding back both Barbie (2) and Oppenheimer (3).

The Equalizer 3 rises up one place (4) while The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaps four (5) and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 climbs two (6).

Re-entering the Top 10 this week is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, up nine spots to Number 7, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, rising four to Number 8.

Harrison Ford’s return as Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny rebounds four space to Number 9 while Trolls Band Together rounds off the top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th January 2024