The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tops this week’s sales chart 

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close © 2023 LEONINE Licensing GmbH

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is this week’s new Number 1 film while last week’s chart-topper Love Actually falls to 24.

The prequel to the cult Hunger Games series starring Rachel Zegler flies straight in at the top purely on the strength of its digital sales, holding back both Barbie (2) and Oppenheimer (3).

The Equalizer 3 rises up one place (4) while The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaps four (5) and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 climbs two (6).

Re-entering the Top 10 this week is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, up nine spots to Number 7, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, rising four to Number 8.

Harrison Ford’s return as Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny rebounds four space to Number 9 while Trolls Band Together rounds off the top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th January 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1THE HUNGER GAMES-THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDSLIONSGATE
32BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
73OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
54THE EQUALIZER 3SONY PICTURES HE
95THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
86MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PT 1PARAMOUNT
167FANTASTIC BEASTS – SECRETS OF DUMBLEDOREWARNER HOME VIDEO
128PAW PATROL – THE MIGHTY MOVIEPARAMOUNT
139INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYWALT DISNEY
2010TROLLS BAND TOGETHERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
© Official Charts Company 2024

