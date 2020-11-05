The Impact and Success of Imported TV Shows

Throughout the history of British television, a surprising number of imported shows have received positive reactions from local audiences. Irrespective of the genre, well-produced programs have the potential to flourish across the globe, and Britain is a fine example of how viewers have embraced overseas developments.

Because of that, some of the United Kingdom’s most iconic shows of the past few decades have been imports. So, let’s take a look at some examples of this while also suggesting future programs that could thrive in Britain.

There Have Been Numerous Success Stories

In the world of television, one of the most captivating genres has long been soap operas. There are many reasons why productions in this category have been so popular, but it’s a testament to their appeal that Neighbours has been on our screens since 1986. While full details on the move are available here, the Australian creation left the BBC in 2008, after Channel Five bid to acquire the show’s rights. Regarding its cast, the long-standing import has featured a number of world-renowned stars, including Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, and Margot Robbie, as well guest appearances from Dave Batista, Paula Abdul, and Shane Warne.

Outside of Australia, several American productions have also piqued the interests of British television viewers in recent years. During the early 1990s, Channel 4, Five USA, and ITV all aired Happy Days, which won numerous awards between 1974 and 1984. Moreover, in the first quarter of 2018, it was found that Friends was the most-streamed program in the UK, as per The Week. It’s a testament to the attraction of the show featuring Jennifer Aniston that its figures surpassed the likes of Stranger Things and The Crown.

What Could the Future Hold?

Going forward, it’s more than plausible that Britain could look to broaden its horizons concerning television imports. Having already capitalized on Australia’s Neighbours, there’s scope for the UK to turn to New Zealand’s soap opera offerings.

For example, Shortland Street could be the next big success story regarding overseas developments. The New Zealand-based show is a 29-season-long primetime series that has been running since 1992, and is centered around the staff that run a fictitious hospital.

New Zealand, specifically Shortland Street, would be a very fitting next favourite for the UK due to our longstanding love of imported soap operas. Although the show has already aired in the UK, more NZ-based shows Shortland Street crossing over into the UK's market would also open the door to further entertainment possibilities.

Imports Have Opened Viewers’ Eyes to Oversees Potential

Ultimately, few can argue that imported productions haven’t had a significant impact on the outlook of British television. Following the likes of Happy Days and Neighbours hitting the UK market in the late 20th century, it’s acted as a catalyst in allowing further imports to enjoy success. In the coming years, this trend could continue, particularly given New Zealand’s undeniable potential.