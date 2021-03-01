The Impact of Technology on the Travel Industry

Image: Pexels

Technology has been weaved into every aspect of travelling nowadays. From the minute we decide to book a holiday until we arrive in our dream destination, and whilst we’re there exploring and finding our way around. We couldn’t imagine what travelling would be like without having access to technology now.

How technology is used.

Most people will find the best deals for their holiday destination online via different flight comparison websites, research the area via news websites and information pages, and even watch YouTube videos from people who have already been to get a feel for the place. Technology plays a massive part in helping us to decide where to go next.

Without realising it, you’re actually using technology to discover more about the travel industry right this second. That’s how easy it is.

Many of us will use our phones for quick check-in at the airport by using a QR code to scan through the gate, and whilst travelling to navigate our way around a city once we have landed. With only 13% of travellers still opting to use a traditional travel agency in person, it’s important that travel companies keep up to speed and find new ways to advertise their business online.

VR technology has come into play recently to allow people to experience travel without even moving. It sounds bizarre, but if you’re on a strict budget and can’t afford to travel.

Why technology is important for the travel industry.

Technology has allowed travel industries to manage their bookings much easier and keep track of important details needed for any issues that may arise. It also means that they can instantaneously take a deposit or payment in full, meaning that they don’t have to spend as much money on hiring customer service staff to advertise to potential customers.

It also provides the opportunity for travel companies to personalise their customer’s experience based on things like cookies and search histories if the customer grants the site permission to use them. Online booking allows customers to access special discounts. This way, if a customer leaves the site without checking out, you’re able to send them a reminder email or provide them with a better offer next time they visit the page.