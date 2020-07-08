The Invisible Man takes Number 1 slot in official film chart

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in The Invisible Man, written and directed by Leigh Whannell. Image © 2019 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Elisabeth Moss’ The Invisible Man has climbed six places in the Official Film Chart to displace Dolittle, which slips to number 2, as the UK’s most bought film this week.

Moss plays Cecelia Cass who learns her controlling ex has taken his own life, leaving her a portion of his fortune. But Cecelia quickly suspects things aren’t all as they seem – how can she prove she’s being targeted by somebody no-one can see?

Meanwhile, some ever-popular chart toppers follow close behind as Birds of Prey holds on at Number 3, Frozen 2 leaps six to Number 4, and Sonic the Hedgehog drops to 5.

1917 is at 6, Dark Waters tumbles three to 7 and Onward rises one place to Number 8.

Military Wives debuts at Number 9; based upon the true stories of Military Wives choirs across the globe – most notably Gareth Malone’s Military Wives choir who earned both a Christmas Number 1 in 2011 and a Number 1 album on Mother’s Day 2012 – a group of women find themselves the centre of a media phenomenon.

Finally, at Number 10 this week is Blumhouse horror, Fantasy Island.

A reimagining of the 1977 television series of the same name, guests to Mr Roarke’s island are invited to make their most elaborate dreams come true – but the fantasies turn to nightmares as the visitors fight to escape the resort with their lives.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th July

LW Pos Title Label 7 1 THE INVISIBLE MAN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 1 2 DOLITTLE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 3 3 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO 10 4 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 6 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT 5 6 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 4 7 DARK WATERS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 9 8 ONWARD WALT DISNEY NEW 9 MILITARY WIVES LIONSGATE NEW 10 FANTASY ISLAND SONY PICTURES HE © Official Charts Company 2020

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peek at Liam Hemsworth in US thriller Arkansas, which is available to Download & Keep from July 13.