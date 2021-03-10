The Ipcress File – first-look images of Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

Altitude TV for ITV. Pictured: Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

ITV and Altitude Television have released these first-look images of Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) as Harry Palmer in their upcoming adaptation of The Ipcress File.

Directed by Emmy award-winner James Watkins (McMafia, Black Mirror, The Woman In Black), the drama also stars Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express) and Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Birdbox) and is currently filming in Liverpool and Croatia.

First published in 1962, The Ipcress File was Len Deighton’s first spy novel featuring the iconic British spy and has sold 10 million copies worldwide. A 1965 film adaptation starring Michael Caine remains a firm favourite among spy fans and spawned four sequels.

Altitude TV for ITV. Pictured: Joe Cole as Harry Palmer

Will Clarke, Chairman and Co-CEO of Altitude Film Entertainment said: “Altitude are delighted to be taking our first steps into Television as the company continues to grow and we are very excited to announce The Ipcress File as our debut production with our friends at ITV and ITV Studios.

“James Watkins and I are both huge fans of Len Deighton’s Harry Palmer books and have wanted to film The Ipcress File for a long time.”

Watkins added: “We can’t wait to bring Len Deighton’s intoxicating web of spies – sexier than Smiley’s people, more real than Bond – to a wider television audience.

“With his sly wit and understated integrity clashing against the establishment, working-class spy Harry Palmer is more relevant than ever.”

Ruth Berry, Managing Director, Global Distribution at ITV Studios said: “We’re proud and excited to introduce this timely adaptation of Len Deighton’s best-selling novel, which has not been out of print since 1962.

“With its stellar on and off-screen talent, rich characterisation and rollercoaster of twist and turns, The Ipcress File is set to thrill the modern, global audience.

“Being the first in a series of books featuring the intriguing Harry Palmer, it also has potential to run and run.”