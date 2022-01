Disney+ has announced that The King’s Man will be available to stream in the UK from February 9th.

Matthew Vaughn’s prequel to the highly popular Kingsman films will also be available in Ireland, Japan, Korea on the same date, at in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg on February 23rd and in Latin America on March 2nd.