The King’s Man enjoys second week at top of Official Film Chart

The King’s Man is enjoying a second consecutive week at Number 1 in the latest UK Official Film Chart.

The prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s highly popular Kingsman films has beaten off tough competition from Disney’s Encanto which climbs one place to Number 2, with just 1,000 sales behind.

Dune climbs one place to Number 3, while No Time To Die is at 4. House of Gucci drops three places to Number 5 this week, finishing ahead of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at Number 6.

This week’s highest new entry is West Side Story, entering at Number 7 based on digital downloads only. 

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad returns to the Top 10 after climbing 3 to Number 8, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage lands at 9 and Paw Patrol: The Movie rounds off at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th March 2022

LWPosTitleLabel
11THE KING’S MAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
32ENCANTOWALT DISNEY
43DUNE (2021)WARNER HOME VIDEO
54NO TIME TO DIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
25HOUSE OF GUCCIUNIVERSAL PICTURES
66GHOSTBUSTERS – AFTERLIFESONY PICTURES HE
NEW7WEST SIDE STORY20TH CENTURY FOX HE
118THE SUICIDE SQUADWARNER HOME VIDEO
89VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGESONY PICTURES HE
710PAW PATROL – THE MOVIEPARAMOUNT
