The King’s Man exhibition now open at National Army Museum

20th Century Studios has teamed up with the National Army Museum to offer a brand-new exhibition exploring the First World War and the real-life events which inspired The King’s Man.

The prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service arrives in UK cinemas on 26th February 2021.

The King’s Man Experience will take visitors on an immersive journey exploring the First World War and the real-life events which inspired the King’s Man story.

The exhibition showcases a number of never-before-seen props, costumes and behind-the-scenes material which were used in the film, giving fans the opportunity to see these items before they can see the film.

Visitors have the opportunity to see how the attention to detail shown in many areas of this forthcoming film truly reflects the realities of the First World War and the creation of such a significant time in our history.

Matthew Vaughn, director and producer of The King’s Man said: “I have tremendous respect for the British Armed Forces, and so it has been a real honour to collaborate with the National Army Museum on this exhibition of The Kingsman franchise, giving fans an exclusive look behind the scenes. We have pulled together some fantastic props & costumes from upcoming The King’s Man and I hope visitors enjoy this sneak peek.”

Linda Stranks, Head of Marketing & Communications at the National Army Museum added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to engage a new audience with the history of our Army, through the excitement of popular culture and the thrilling new film The King’s Man.

“There has never been a more relevant time to learn about the impact that the Army has had on society today.

“We hope fans of the series will come away from The King’s Man Experience and the National Army Museum having learnt something about the real-life objects and events on which this film is based.”

Entrance to the Museum and The King’s Man Experience is free of charge but allocated timeslots must be booked in advance.