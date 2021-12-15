The King’s Man gets new trailer

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them in this prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Produced by Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling, The King’s Man comes to cinemas on December 22nd.