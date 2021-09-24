The Lighter Side of Star Trek – Paramount marks 4K release with new compilation

Paramount is marking both Star Trek’s 55th anniversary and the 4K Blu-ray release of the franchise’s first 4 films with a new compilation featuring their more humorous moments.

Available to order from Amazon.co.uk*, the 4 movie set features Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K.

As well as the films, the release includes a host of extras including commentaries, interviews and making of features.