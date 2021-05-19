The Little Things tops this week’s film chart

The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek makes a Number 1 debut in this week’s Official Film Chart.

In the film, deputy sheriff Joe Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for a quick evidence-gathering assignment – but as he teams up with detective Jim Baxter (Malek) to help solve a serial killer case in the city, disturbing secrets from his past are unearthed that could threaten more than the case.

Wonder Woman 1984 holds for another week at Number 2, as three-week chart topper Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops to Number 3. Fellow DC animated adventure Justice Society: World War II debuts at Number 4, knocking Spider-Man: Far From Home down one spot to Number 5.

Starring Anthony Hopkins, The Virtuoso debuts at Number 6, landing just ahead of Eric Cantona’s produced, Man United documentary – The United Way at Number 7. Venom returns to the Official Film Chart at Number 8, and Tenet finishes at Number 9.

Finally, 2018 comedy adventure Peter Rabbit flies back up to Number 10, thanks to fans catching up with the beloved character ahead of the release of sequel, Peter Rabbit 2, which is in in cinemas now.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th May 2021

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 THE LITTLE THINGS WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 3 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 4 JUSTICE SOCIETY – WORLD WAR II WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 5 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE NEW 6 THE VIRTUOSO LIONSGATE NEW 7 THE UNITED WAY SPIRIT ENTERTAINMENT RE 8 VENOM SONY PICTURES HE 8 9 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO 26 10 PETER RABBIT SONY PICTURES HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Oscar-nominated drama Minari, which is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray from 24 May.