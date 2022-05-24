The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets final console and PC release date

Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will arrive on on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 1st, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version is due for release later this year.

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the game tells of Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dûr to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self – Sméagol.

It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take over. Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.