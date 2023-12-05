The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now available for PlayStation 5 

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, the new game from developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games, is now available for PlayStation 5.

PC gamers have had access to the game since October while Xbox owners will need to wait until early 2024 to grab a copy.

The game takes players beyond J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer (voiced by actor John Rhys-Davies), players band together as a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria — known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf — in the depths below their very feet.

Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory.

The PS5 release includes various quality-of-life updates and bug fixes that were first introduced on the PC version after its initial launch.

Game Director Jon-Paul Dumont said: “We’re looking forward to seeing gamers’ reactions to how well the game plays on PS5.

“PS5 players will be greeted with version 1.1, so they’ll get to enjoy all the recent additions and improvements we’ve made to the game from the start of their journeys.”

John Miller, CEO of North Beach Games, added: “We are thrilled to bring The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria to console for the first time on PlayStation 5.

“The game looks amazing on this platform and we are excited that even more survival crafting and The Lord of the Rings fans will be able to play this improved version of the game that has been a hit with PC players.”