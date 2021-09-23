The Lord of The Rings: Rise To War is now available on Android and iOS

The Lord of The Rings: Rise To War from NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is now available for Android and iOS devices.

Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, the game sees players embark on new adventures to build armies for conquest and strategically expand their territory in pursuit of the One Ring.

Players can build either Fellowships or Warbands, and collaborate with other members on attack plans and defences against their rivals, all with the goal of expanding territories via the game’s tile-based map design.

With the diverse terrains and waters of Middle-earth divided and represented by these tiles, each victory will claim another piece for the alliance, while each defeat will result in a loss of land.

Throughout their conquest, players will also encounter the heroes who have enchanted readers for decades, including Aragorn, Gandalf, and Frodo in their quest to save Middle-earth.