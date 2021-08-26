The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War – mobile game opens pre-registrations

Pre-registrations have opened for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, the forthcoming mobile strategy game based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic trilogy of books.

Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, the game sees players embark on new adventures to build armies for conquest and strategically expand their territory in pursuit of the One Ring.

Players can build either Fellowships or Warbands, and collaborate with other members on attack plans and defences against their rivals, all with the goal of expanding territories via the game’s tile-based map design.

With the diverse terrains and waters of Middle-earth divided and represented by these tiles, each victory will claim another piece for the alliance, while each defeat will result in a loss of land.

The game is being released by NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and pre-registration is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Galaxy Store and the game’s official website.

Pre-registrants will receive an exclusive in-game gift pack after release which includes a special portrait of Bilbo Baggins.