The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Prime Video series gets new teaser trailer

Prime Video has released a second teaser trailer for its hotly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series which debuts globally on September 2nd. Produced by Amazon Studios, the series is billed as “an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth”.

The new video gives fans their first look at some of Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

Also shown are some of the realms viewers will see over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.

Other key characters and cast members seen are: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The show’s first season was filmed in New Zealand but production of the second season unexpectedly moved to the UK.