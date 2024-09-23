BBC’s UKTV extends carriage deal with Sky

The BBC’s entire line-up of subscription and advertising funded channels will remain available to Sky customers in the UK and Ireland after the two broadcasters signed an extended carriage deal.

The agreement covers channels – including Gold, Dave and Yesterday – operated by UKTV, the commercial broadcaster wholly owned by the BBC.

It will also see streaming service U (previously UKTV Play) available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices in the UK, the first time the app has been available on any Sky platform.

Sky customers will also retain access to Eden, the BBC’s commercial natural history channel which is dropping its subscription paywall and becoming part of UKTV’s advert-funded portfolio in the coming weeks under the new name U&Eden.

Jon Simkin, Sky’s Managing Director of Content Partnerships, commented: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with UKTV.

“UKTV’s distinctive content across channels such as Alibi and Gold is loved by Sky customers. This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing the best entertainment experience to our customers across the UK and Ireland.”

Sam Tewungwa, Managing Director at UKTV, added: “We’ve enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Sky over a number of years and we are delighted to be extending our partnership so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy the rich mix of content that UKTV has to offer.”