The Lost City gets July Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release date

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on July 25th. The film will also be available from digital retailers from June 29th.

Synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

L-R Daniel Radcliff (Standing), Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock (seated) star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Bonus content:

Deleted Scenes

Bloopers

Dynamic Duo—Behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to see how their comedy chemistry perfectly aligns for this odd-couple comedy adventure

Location Profile—Take a trip to the exotic Dominican Republic movie location and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rain and mosquitos!

Jungle Rescue—See how the movie’s incredible action set pieces and crazy stunts were filmed

The Jumpsuit—Discover what went into designing Loretta’s eye-catching purple sequin jumpsuit

Charcuterie—A hilarious breakdown of Loretta’s big kidnapping scene and what it’s like to come under attack from a giant charcuterie board!

The Villains of The Lost City

Building The Lost City

The DVD includes: