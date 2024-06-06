The Mallorca Files moves to Prime Video with new 8-part series

Julian Looman (Max), Elen Rhys (Miranda) in The Mallorca Files

A third series of feel-good detective drama The Mallorca Files will debut on Prime Video on August 8th for customers in the UK, US, Germany, Australia, and Mexico.

The show’s first two seasons, which aired in the UK as part of BBC One’s daytime schedule, will also be coming to Prime later this summer.

Set on the sun-drenched and glamorous Spanish island of Mallorca, The Mallorca Files centres around ambitious British detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and her laid-back German partner Max Winter (Julian Looman) who make up the perfect team – if only they could see it.

In Season Three, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test.

Overseeing their cases is the mercurial and volatile Inés Villegas (María Fernández Ache).

Confirmed guest stars for the new season include Charlie Higson,Enrique Arce , Philippe Brenninkmeyer, Michael Jibson, David Mora, Elena Saurel, and Leonor Watling.

The Mallorca Files is co-produced by Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films, part of the BBC’s commercial arm.

Executive producer Ben Donald said: “Introducing global audiences to the stunning island of Mallorca and the world of Miranda and Max during the first two seasons of The Mallorca Files, was a blast. “

“It’s wonderful that new viewers will be able to catch up on the stories to date, while the new season will see even more thrilling stories and action-packed sequences. And of course, the chemistry between Miranda and Max will continue to leave viewers guessing as to what happens next…”

Lauren Anderson, Head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “We’re so excited to partner with BBC Studios and the producing teams to continue the escapist adventure of The Mallorca Files in an all-new season.”

“Attracted to the chemistry of its leads solving interesting crimes in a gorgeous location, The Mallorca Files has a devoted fan base and there is no better way to celebrate the show than to offer the entire series on Prime Video to loyal fans and new viewers alike.”

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted, BBC Studios Productions, added: “We are excited for [creator] Dan Sefton and the production teams at Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films to be bringing The Mallorca Files back for a third season and for it to be finding a new audience with Amazon MGM Studios.

“As we continue to embrace our premium ad-supported partners, this deal showcases a new way in how BBC Studios can tap into our vast catalogue to collaborate and create the next chapter for some of our fan-favourite characters.”