The Mandalorian season two gets new trailer

(Left to right) Gina Carano is Cara Dune, Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, season two, exclusively on Disney+

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian.

This season The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on Friday, 30th October.