The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 – Amazon releases new trailer  

Prime Video has released the full trailer for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which makes its debut on 18th February 2022, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby, the new season also includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

Synopsis:

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.