The Marvels debut at Number 1 on this week’s Official Film Chart

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 Marvel.

The Marvels is this week’s bestselling film, debuting at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart which tracks UK physical and digital sales.

Marvel Studios’ sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel brings together Captain Marvel (Brie Larsson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) against new Kree Emperor Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

In second place this week is The Creator which re-enters at Number 2, followed by last week’s Number 1, Trolls Band Together, (3), and Oppenheimer (4).

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a brand-new entry at Number 8 and the week’s list rounds offs with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon which rises ten places to re-enter the chart.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th January 2023