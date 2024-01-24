SEENIT

The Marvels debut at Number 1 on this week’s Official Film Chart

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 Marvel.

The Marvels is this week’s bestselling film, debuting at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart which tracks UK physical and digital sales. 

Marvel Studios’ sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel brings together Captain Marvel (Brie Larsson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) against new Kree Emperor Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

In second place this week is  The Creator  which re-enters at Number 2, followed by last week’s Number 1, Trolls Band Together, (3), and Oppenheimer (4).

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a brand-new entry at Number 8 and the week’s list rounds offs with  Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon which rises ten places to re-enter the chart. 

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th January 2023

LWPosTitleLabel
NE1THE MARVELSWALT DISNEY
NE2THE CREATOR20TH CENTURY HE
13TROLLS BAND TOGETHERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
24OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
45THE EQUALIZER 3SONY PICTURES HE
36THE HUNGER GAMES-THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDSLIONSGATE
77ANATOMY OF A FALLLIONSGATE
NE8FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’SUNIVERSAL PICTURES
59BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
2010KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOONPARAMOUNT
