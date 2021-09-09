The Matrix Resurrections gets official trailer

Caption: (L-r) CARRIE-ANNE MOSS as Trinity and KEANU REEVES as Neo/Thomas Anderson. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Village Roadshow Films (BVI) Limited. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the all-new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the ground-breaking franchise.

Due for cinema release on December 22nd, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jona, Chrstina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.



Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski’s creative team behind the scenes included “Sense8” collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.