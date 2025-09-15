The Morning Show season four debuts this week

The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s hit drama set in the competitive world of daytime TV, returns to Apple TV this week with its fourth season.

Viewers rejoin the story almost two years after the events of the third season which culminated in the merger of UBA with rival broadcaster NBN. With the merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.

In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Joining Aniston and Witherspoon are Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

The 10-episode season debuts globally on September 17th.