Rio Lobo is getting a limited edition Blu-ray release from Eureka

John Wayne’s Rio Lobo is getting a new UK Blu-ray release on November 17th as part of Eureka Entertainment’s Masters of Cinema Series.

The final film from director Howard Hawks, this classic tale of courage, betrayal and redemption stars Wayne as Union army Colonel Cord McNally who loses a close friend during a Confederate raid on a payroll train.

McNally suspects that he and his men were betrayed by traitors within the Union, setting in motion a quest for revenge that will continue even after the Civil War is over.

This new release is strictly limited to 2,000 copies and comes housed in an O-card slipcase with a collector’s booklet.

Special Features: