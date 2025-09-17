Apple confirms fifth season of The Morning Show

The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been recommissioned for a fifth season.

The news coincides with the debut of season four which is now available to stream on a weekly schedule.

Set within the competitive world of daytime TV, the series has earned a host of award wins and nominations and also stars Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

“‘The Morning Show’ has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+.

“We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.”

Michael Ellenberg, executive producer and CEO of Media Res, said: “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”