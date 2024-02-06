The New Look – go behind the scenes of the new Apple TV+ series

Ben Mendelsohn stars in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+

Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams and John Malkovich talk about their roles as icons Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Catherine Dior and Lucien Lelong in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The New Look.

Debuting later this month, the 10-part series is set against the Nazi occupation of Paris and centres on the fashion designers and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.

Viewers will see the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the city led the world back to life through. As Dior rises to prominence with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The series debuts globally with the first three episodes on February 14th followed by a new episode every Wednesday until April 3rd.